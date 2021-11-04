LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
What does ‘public place’ mean in motor insurance law? (Brown v Fisk and others)

Published on: 04 November 2021
PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: The meaning of ‘other public place’ in the Road Traffic Act 1988 (RTA 1988) was considered by Master Dagnall hearing a summary judgment application by a motor insurer. He found that a yard used by a bonfire society in Lewes was not ‘public’, adopting the established interpretation of that term. He declined to adopt a ‘purposive’ interpretation which the claimant argued was required to align UK Law with the European Motor Insurance Directive 2009/103. However, he gave the claimant permission to appeal. Written by Stephen Grime QC, barrister at Deans Court Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

