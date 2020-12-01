- What does IP completion day mean for the status of EU law in the UK?
- What is the impact of IP completion day on Brexit-related legislation and retained EU law? Will this legislation be ready in time?
- Is Brexit legislation susceptible to legal challenge—when does time start to run?
- What is the impact of IP completion day on the status and supremacy of EU law in the UK?
- What is the position regarding the continuation of relevant separation agreement law and transitional arrangements such as ongoing civil and administrative actions?
- What are the rules on the continued application of EU principles?
- What are the rules on the treatment of EU case law in UK courts and tribunals?
- Tips for navigating UK law and retained EU law after IP completion day
Article summary
Public Law analysis: The transitional arrangements under the UK-EU Withdrawal Agreement deferred many of the legal effects of Brexit in UK law, preserving legal continuity and requiring the UK to continue adhering to EU law from exit day until 11pm on 31 December 2020 (IP completion day). As these transitional arrangements come to an end, Kieran Laird, partner at Gowling WLG, discusses the key legal changes taking effect from IP completion day and the impact on UK law and the status of EU law in the UK.
