menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Evidence / Disclosure

Legal News

What do the Serco acquittals mean for disclosure and DPAs?

What do the Serco acquittals mean for disclosure and DPAs?
Published on: 07 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What do the Serco acquittals mean for disclosure and DPAs?
  • Original news
  • What was the background to the directed acquittals?
  • What light does this shed on the implications of seeking a Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA) in relation to offences that require the identification principle to be satisfied for the purposes of corporate criminal liability?
  • How does the DPA regime impact upon the prosecutor’s disclosure obligations in a criminal trial and how were these tensions evident in the instant case?
  • What learning points does this offer prosecutors and those representing (a) companies and (b) individuals in future proceedings?​

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: Neil Swift, a partner at Peters & Peters Solicitors LLP, comments on the acquittal of Serco executives after the Serious Fraud Office’s (SFO) evidence errors and looks at learning points for future prosecutions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenants

This Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan to value ratioIt explains:

A company’s constitution

A company’s constitution

What is a company's constitution?A company’s 'constitution' is defined under the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) as including:•the company’s articles of association, and•any resolutions and agreements affecting a company’s constitutionThe CA 2006 definition of 'constitution' is not exhaustive and also

Non-UCITS retail schemes (NURS)

Non-UCITS retail schemes (NURS)

BREXIT: As of exit day (31 January 2020), the UK is no longer an EU Member State. However, in accordance with the Withdrawal Agreement, the UK has entered an implementation period, during which it continues to be subject to EU law. This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on

Issue estoppel

Issue estoppel

Issue estoppel is a sub-species of the res judicata doctrine (see Practice Note: The doctrine of res judicata). In addition to the general key requirements for establishing a res judicata (see Practice Note: Key requirements to establish a res judicata), this Practice Note considers the specific

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More