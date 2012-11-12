What do the changes to the EEA regulations mean for lawyers?

Original news Immigration (European Economic Area) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2012, SI 2012/2560 From 8 November 2012, the Regulations give effect to the judgments delivered by the Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ) in the cases of Rahman and Ruiz Zambrano, which enables the primary carer of a British citizen to acquire a right to enter and reside in the UK while they remain the primary carer, and where the refusal of such a right would force the British citizen to leave the EEA.

What are the key changes to the regulations and what prompted them? The regulations are designed primarily ‘to give effect to the judgments of the CJEU in the cases of Secretary of State for the Home Department v Rahman and others [2012] All ER (D) 48 (Sep) and Gerardo Ruiz Zambrano v Office national de l'emploi [2011] All ER (D) 199 (Mar) and ‘to address a number of issues concerning the transposition of Directive 2004/38/EC and the practical application of the 2006 Regulations’.

What aspects of Zambrano do the amending regulations address? Incorporation of the Zambrano rights into the Immigration (European Economic Area) Regulations 2006, SI 2006/1003 has been long awaited. However, the incorporation falls short of giving full effect to the principles of union law expounded in that case. A Zambrano derivative right of residence is acquired by a person defined in SI 2006/1003, reg 15A(4A) as ‘the primary carer of a British citizen’ where ‘the relevant British citizen is residing in the United Kingdom’ and ‘would be unable to reside in the UK or in another EEA State if [the person] were required to leave’. This is more restrictive than the CJEU ruling. The latter states that the failure to grant a work permit to third country national parent would ‘deprive those children of the genuine enjoyment of the substance of the rights attaching to the status of European Union citizen.’ The Regulations redefine who is a primary carer with respect to all derivative rights under para 15A and expressly exclude from the definition of a primary carer those who only have financial responsibility for their child as well as those who share responsibility with others who may have other rights under the regulations or are British Citizens. There will be situations in which the absence of one of the parents may well affect the child’s enjoyment of their rights but who will be excluded from relying on the Regulations in the case of Zambrano parents, as well as affecting union rights guaranteed for others claiming derivative rights. It is notable that just as Zambrano principles were incorporated to provide a right of entry under the 2006 Regulations, other regulations were amended at the same time so as to qualify the definition of the requirement of a ‘right to reside’ in the UK which is a condition for access to benefits. The new definition excludes Zambrano parents from claiming benefits—which is likely to be contrary to union law.

What effect did the Rahman case have on the Regulations? The amendment to the 2006 Regulations as a result of Rahman, on the other hand, is of fairly limited scope. There is a comparatively minor amendment to the existing provisions in reg 7(2)(a) defining who is a dependent relative so as to exclude the requirement for a dependent relative to have lived in an EEA member state prior to arriving in the UK. This follows the CJEU judgment, and there appears to be nothing controversial there.

What about the other changes? In relation to the remaining amendments, the more significant is in relation to the rights of appeal in reg 26. The July amendments to the 2006 Regulations had broadened the previous pre-conditions for the exercise of the right of appeal under the Regulations on production of certain documents—those proving identity and nationality, and for those who are relatives of EEA nationals claiming derivative or retained rights of residence also on proof of relationship to the EEA national or a family permit. The October amendments continue that trend and the right of appeal for durable partners is now dependent on documents as well as production of proof of relationship—only appealable if the issue is durability (reg 26(2A)). Similarly, exercise of the right of appeal in Zambrano appeals is dependent on proof of parentage or guardianship (reg 26(3A)(b)(v)). It is likely this will result in unnecessary litigation challenging the denial of the right of appeal in the Administrative Court and, potentially, deprivation of the rights of appeal—since it is unlikely unrepresented appellants will know there may well be jurisdiction for the Tribunal to determine their own jurisdiction in case of a factual dispute. The October amendments contain a positive development in so far as the previously unqualified limitation on the right of appeal to those who can present relevant documents proving identity and nationality is now arguably subject to the proviso under reg 29A that ‘the Secretary of State may accept alternative evidence of identity and nationality where the person is unable to obtain or produce the required document due to circumstances beyond his or her control’. The amendment brings the provision in line with previous case-law of ECJ (Oulane v Minister voor Vreemdelingenzaken en Integratie C-215/03 and Mouvement contre le racisme, l'antisémitisme et la xénophobie ASBL (MRAX) v Belgian State C-459/99).

How will the changes be received by lawyers, clients and other parties? The current interpretation of Zambrano and the restriction on the rights of appeal is likely to lead to litigation. It may well go a step too far in the interpretation of what it is for a person to be deprived of enjoying the substance of their rights as a citizen. There is no doubt there will be children who are British citizens who may still be able to reside in the union if their third country national carer were required to leave, but who would be deprived of the enjoyment of their rights. Someone financially supporting a child in the process of custody proceedings, for example, may fall outside the definition of a Zambrano ‘primary carer’ but their exclusion may well deprive the child of the effective enjoyment of their union rights.