What do new same-sex marriage provisions mean for family lawyers?

What do new same-sex marriage provisions mean for family lawyers?
Published on: 25 July 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
  • How does marriage for same-sex couples under the Act differ from marriage for opposite-sex couples?
  • What are the differences in the treatment of pension succession rights?
  • Why are opposite-sex civil partnerships still not allowed? Is this likely to be the next development?
  • What does the application to the European Court of Human Rights in Ferguson & others v United Kingdom (8254/11) mean for equality campaigners?
  • What should lawyers be advising same-sex couples now this legislation has been passed?

Article summary

Family analysis: With the Marriage (Same Sex Couples) Act 2013 having received royal assent, solicitor and mediator Andrea Woelke, the principal of Alternative Family Law, examines the likely implications of its provisions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

