Home / Family / Public children / Secure accommodation

What do English local authorities need to know when placing a child in Scotland?

Published on: 03 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What do English local authorities need to know when placing a child in Scotland?
  • What’s the background?
  • What about deprivation of liberty orders under the inherent jurisdiction?
  • What has the Supreme Court said about this?
  • What does the judgment in Re T mean for English local authorities placing children in Scotland going forward?
  • What do I need to know about the Scottish system?
  • What will the Scottish solicitor need to know?

Article summary

Local Government analysis: It is important to note that an English court order made under the inherent jurisdiction authorising an English local authority to deprive a child of their liberty is not automatically recognised in Scotland. Lucia Clark and Ellen Crofts of Morton Fraser LLP consider what English local authorities in such a situation need to know, to ensure they can deal with such situations promptly and effectively. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

