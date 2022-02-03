What difference is there between an Article 2 inquest and non-Article 2 inquest in practice? (R (on the application of Boyce) v HM Senior Coroner)

Article summary

This case involves the suicide of a 15-year-old child ('Grace') in a care home ('Farm House') where Grace had been placed under a section 31 Order of the Children Act 1989 ('Care Order'). The senior coroner had decided not to hold an Article 2 inquest, albeit conducting a wide non-Article 2 inquest, taking into view that there was no practical difference between the two in relation to scope. The key issue is whether the case fell within the categories of cases where there is an enhanced investigative duty because of a legitimate ground to suspect state responsibility by way of breach of an Article 2 obligation. The case also considered whether a children's home is a public authority under the Human Rights Act 1998. The case assessed whether there was a causal link between the systemic failure of the Local Authority (LA) and Grace's death. Finally, the case assessed the effect of Article 2 on the scope of the inquest. The claimant claimed that the senior coroner erred in law and judicially reviewed the coroner's decision. The claim was dismissed. Written by Dr Samrat Sengupta, pupil barrister at Fraser Chambers.and Dr Anton Van Dellen, barrister at Fraser Chambers.