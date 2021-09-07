What constitutes an offer to remove employment terms from collective bargaining (Scottish Borders Housing Association v Caldwell)

Article summary

Employment analysis: Under section 145B of Trade Union and Labour Relations (Consolidation) Act 1992 (TULR(C)A 1992), it is unlawful for an employer to make an offer to a worker who is a member of an independent trade union which is recognised (or seeking to be recognised), where the employer’s sole or main purpose is that the worker’s terms of employment, or any of those terms, will not (or will no longer) be determined by collective agreement negotiated by or on behalf of the union. A letter direct to such a worker offering new terms and conditions is such an offer but, if those terms are not accepted, a later letter from the employer intimating its determination to unilaterally impose the new terms and conditions will not amount to an offer within the meaning of the statute, according to the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT). or to read the full analysis.