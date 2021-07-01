menu-search
What constitutes a ‘final contested hearing’ for fixed fees in employer’s liability claims? (Moutarde v SIG Logistics and another)

Published on: 01 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What constitutes a ‘final contested hearing’ for fixed fees in employer’s liability claims? (Moutarde v SIG Logistics and another)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: Following successful resolution of personal injury proceedings for mesothelioma, the claimant claimed a 100% success fee under the fixed costs provisions of section V of the former CPR Part 45. The issue of damages had been settled on the day of trial but before trial had commenced, however the parties had not agreed costs and so a ruling was required from the trial judge. On detailed assessment, the claimant argued that the claim had concluded at trial so as to trigger the 100% success fee under the rules. Master Rowley refused the claimant’s claim. Mr Justice Calver dismissed the claimant’s application for permission to appeal the decision. In so doing he handed down a short but helpful judgment explaining why a limited dispute on costs did not satisfy the definition of a ‘trial’ for the fixed success fee provisions. Written by David Juckes, barrister at Hailsham Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

