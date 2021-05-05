Sign-in Help
What can employers do to address the impact of COVID-19 and the 'new normal' on gender equality?

What can employers do to address the impact of COVID-19 and the 'new normal' on gender equality?
Published on: 05 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  What can employers do to address the impact of COVID-19 and the 'new normal' on gender equality?
  Increased flexibility as the 'new normal'
  Impact from a gender perspective
  Forewarned is forearmed

Article summary

Employment analysis: In the second in a series of articles exploring how diversity and inclusion can play a part in shaping the 'new normal' as businesses move out of lockdown as an opportunity to 'build back better', Gillian MacLellan, Partner at CMS (Glasgow), and Abbie Harley, Senior Associate at CMS (Edinburgh), consider the potential unintended consequences of long-term flexible working on gender equality in the workplace.

