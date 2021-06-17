menu-search
What are the implications of the end of the ‘grace period’?

Published on: 17 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The application deadline, and exceptions
  • The effect of the deadline
  • Exception 1—in-time applications and appeals
  • Exception 2—late applications where there are ‘reasonable grounds’
  • Border and travel issues
  • National ID cards after 1 October 2021
  • Joining family members
  • Other future applications and updating details
  • Right to work and right to rent
Article summary

Immigration analysis: At 11 pm on 30 June 2021, the ‘grace period’ during which EEA citizens and family members resident before the end of the Brexit transition period could apply to the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS), will end. This analysis looks at some of the key implications of the end of the grace period for EEA citizens in the UK and the EUSS, including what type of applications will continue to be made. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

