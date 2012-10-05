Sign-in Help
What amounts to ‘special grounds’ for the purposes of staying trade mark infringement proceedings?

Published on: 05 October 2012
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What amounts to ‘special grounds’ for the purposes of staying trade mark infringement proceedings?  
  • Original news
  • What are the key features of this decision?
  • What does the Starbucks appeal tell us about the application of Regulation (EC) 207/2009, art 104(1) and the meaning of ‘special grounds’?
  • What is the current status of passing off in connection with interim relief?
  • How is the degree of urgency viewed in such claims?
  • What is the treatment of interim injunctions in cases concerning trade marks? Is there a departure from American Cyanamid following Solvay?
  • Great stock is put in the decision in Guccio Gucci v Shipton & Heneage Limited [2012] EWHC 1739 (Ch)—are we seeing the development of strong/comprehensive case law in this area?
  • What does this case tell us about the relationship between the domestic courts and the OHIM?
  • What should lawyers do now?

Article summary

IP & IT analysis: When should an appeal for trade mark infringement be stayed pending the outcome of an application of invalidity of the relevant trade mark? Ruth Hoy, a partner in the Technology, Media and Commercial Department of DLA Piper UK LLP, discusses the implications of the recent decision in Starbucks (HK) Ltd v British Sky Broadcasting Group plc. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

