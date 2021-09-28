- What AML initiatives in EU mean for UK financial industry
- Outline of the new proposals
- EU Authority for AML and CFT
- Single EU Rulebook
- Sixth AML Directive
- Recast of the Regulation on the Transfer of Funds
- Timetable
- Implications for the Financial Services Sector in the UK
Article summary
Law360: On 20 July 2021, the European Commission published a package of legislative initiatives to combat money laundering and terrorist financing aiming at a comprehensive overhaul of the EU’s Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) frameworks, including, as its core element, the creation of a new, central EU authority. Kerstin Wilhelm and Clare McMullen, partners at Linklaters LLP, analyse these developments.
