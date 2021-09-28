LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Money laundering / Anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing offences

Legal News

What AML initiatives in EU mean for UK financial industry

Published on: 28 September 2021
Published by: Law360
  • What AML initiatives in EU mean for UK financial industry
  • Outline of the new proposals
  • EU Authority for AML and CFT
  • Single EU Rulebook
  • Sixth AML Directive
  • Recast of the Regulation on the Transfer of Funds
  • Timetable
  • Implications for the Financial Services Sector in the UK

Article summary

Law360: On 20 July 2021, the European Commission published a package of legislative initiatives to combat money laundering and terrorist financing aiming at a comprehensive overhaul of the EU’s Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) frameworks, including, as its core element, the creation of a new, central EU authority. Kerstin Wilhelm and Clare McMullen, partners at Linklaters LLP, analyse these developments. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in constructionIn the construction industry, parent company guarantees (PCGs) are commonly given to the employer by the main contractor’s holding company to guarantee the performance of the contract by the subsidiary main contractor. This is a requirement in almost

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessmentLexcel is the Law Society's practice management standard. It is not compulsory although Lexcel accreditation can be helpful for firms wishing to be accredited under the Conveyancing Quality Scheme or the Legal Service Board's Specialist Quality Mark. This Practice Note tells you

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More