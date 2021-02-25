- Welcome to the hotel quarantine—key considerations for employers
- Is it a reasonable instruction?
- Expenses and wellbeing
- Possibility of discrimination claims?
- Immigration issues
Article summary
Employment analysis: On 15 February 2021, the government introduced new measures requiring those travelling to England from a ‘red-list’ country, or those who have travelled through a ‘red list’ country in the ten days prior to arrival, to quarantine in government managed hotels for ten days. Kerry Garcia, partner, Sarah Taylor, PSL and Lucy Hall, trainee, at Stevens & Bolton examine the possible ramifications and the key considerations for employers.
