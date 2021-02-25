Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / Key developments / Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Legal News

Welcome to the hotel quarantine—key considerations for employers

Welcome to the hotel quarantine—key considerations for employers
Published on: 25 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Welcome to the hotel quarantine—key considerations for employers
  • Is it a reasonable instruction?
  • Expenses and wellbeing
  • Possibility of discrimination claims?
  • Immigration issues

Article summary

Employment analysis: On 15 February 2021, the government introduced new measures requiring those travelling to England from a ‘red-list’ country, or those who have travelled through a ‘red list’ country in the ten days prior to arrival, to quarantine in government managed hotels for ten days. Kerry Garcia, partner, Sarah Taylor, PSL and Lucy Hall, trainee, at Stevens & Bolton examine the possible ramifications and the key considerations for employers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Intercreditor agreement—key provisions

This Practice Note provides an introduction to intercreditor agreements and their key provisions. This Practice Note:•explains the purpose of having an intercreditor agreement and when an intercreditor agreement would be used instead of a deed of priority or subordination deed•provides links to

LEXISNEXIS

Written basis of plea and Newton hearings

When defendants are guilty, they have a choice to plead guilty or to put the prosecution to proof. When they plead guilty they may benefit from a reduction in their sentence as a result, see Practice Note: Credit for guilty plea. However, the Sentencing Council's overarching guidelines on reduction

LEXISNEXIS

Claims for use and occupation, mesne profits, double rent and double value

This Practice Note provides guidance on claims for ‘use and occupation’ or mesne profits, and how and when double rent or double value can be claimed.Claims for use and occupationA claim for use and occupation is possible where there is occupation of land without an express agreement fixing the

LEXISNEXIS

Promissory estoppel

For guidance on the basic features of the doctrine of estoppel and the different classifications it has been subject to, see Practice Note: Estoppel—what, when and how to plead and related content.Promissory estoppel—what is it?Where A has, by words or conduct, made to B a clear and unequivocal

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More