Sign-in Help
Home / Commercial / Supply of services / Supply of services

Legal News

Weighing up passengers’ rights to travel

Weighing up passengers’ rights to travel
Published on: 22 November 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Weighing up passengers’ rights to travel
  • Original news
  • When are airlines and transport providers allowed to decline passengers?
  • Can weight, especially in conjunction with flying, be a legitimate health and safety concern?
  • What arrangements are transport providers expected to make and how far do they have to go to accommodate an individual’s needs?
  • What avenues of recourse are available for passengers who feel they have unfairly been declined transportation?
  • What should lawyers advising in this area take note of?

Article summary

Commercial analysis: How far should a provider try to accommodate passengers’ needs and, if they don’t, what redress does the passenger have? James Healy-Pratt, Partner and Head of the Aviation Department at Stewarts Law LLP, suggests that industry-wide standards might help to improve the lack of clarity in this increasingly prominent area of law. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Money Laundering Regulations 2017—simplified due diligence

You may apply simplified customer due diligence (SDD) measures in relation to particular business relationships or transactions which you determine present a low risk of money laundering or terrorist financing, having taken into account:•your organisation-wide risk assessment—see Practice Note:

LEXISNEXIS

Claims for use and occupation, mesne profits, double rent and double value

This Practice Note provides guidance on claims for ‘use and occupation’ or mesne profits, and how and when double rent or double value can be claimed.Claims for use and occupationA claim for use and occupation is possible where there is occupation of land without an express agreement fixing the

LEXISNEXIS

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE) insurance premiums. The relevant CPR

LEXISNEXIS

Payment in lieu of notice (PILON)

The right to notice means a right for the employee to remain in employment for the period of notice, not simply to be paid for it. An employer will therefore often include in the contract an express right to make a payment in lieu of notice ('PILON') as an alternative to giving notice, to ensure

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
2 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
2 Q&As
4 News
View More