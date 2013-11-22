- Weighing up passengers’ rights to travel
- Original news
- When are airlines and transport providers allowed to decline passengers?
- Can weight, especially in conjunction with flying, be a legitimate health and safety concern?
- What arrangements are transport providers expected to make and how far do they have to go to accommodate an individual’s needs?
- What avenues of recourse are available for passengers who feel they have unfairly been declined transportation?
- What should lawyers advising in this area take note of?
Article summary
Commercial analysis: How far should a provider try to accommodate passengers’ needs and, if they don’t, what redress does the passenger have? James Healy-Pratt, Partner and Head of the Aviation Department at Stewarts Law LLP, suggests that industry-wide standards might help to improve the lack of clarity in this increasingly prominent area of law.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.