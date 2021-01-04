Sign-in Help
Home / Private Client

Legal News

Wealth Tax Commission—a wealth tax for the UK Final Report

Wealth Tax Commission—a wealth tax for the UK Final Report
Published on: 04 January 2021
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Wealth Tax Commission—a wealth tax for the UK Final Report
  • What are the main conclusions of the report and what option looks most feasible?
  • If a one-off wealth tax were pursued, what property and assets would it attach to?
  • How would rates and thresholds be determined (and by whom) if a wealth tax were introduced?
  • What are the main issues with introducing an annual wealth tax?
  • What design features for a one-off wealth tax does the report say should be adopted and considered?
  • What relevant connection to the UK is considered most appropriate as the basis for a one-off wealth tax?
  • UK residents
  • Non-residents
  • What suggestions are made about taxing trusts?
    • More...

Article summary

Private Client analysis: Arun Advani, Assistant Professor in Economics at the University of Warwick Economics, Emma Chamberlain, barrister at Pump Court Tax Chambers and Andy Summers: Associate Professor at LSE Law and International Inequalities Institute discuss their publication for the Wealth Tax Commission on a wealth tax for the UK. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

What is practical completion?

Practical completion marks the end of the construction period of a project, when the works are 'finished' and the employer can occupy and/or use them. Practical completion also typically marks the start of the defects liability period/maintenance period.As explained below, practical completion is an

LEXISNEXIS

Quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods)

When is quantum meruit and quantum valebat relevant?Claims in quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods) arise in diverse situations ranging from where contractual terms are silent on issues of payment to where there is no contract at all (Serck v Drake & Scull).General

LEXISNEXIS

Recklessness in criminal cases

What is recklessness?In respect of some statutory offences and common law crimes the prosecution are required to prove a mental element of recklessness on the part of the defendant.Recklessness means unjustified risk taking on the part of the accused.Prior to the House of Lords decision in Re G

LEXISNEXIS

Automatism

Definition of automatismAn act is done in a state of automatism if it is done by the body without control by the mind, (eg it is a spasm or a reflex), or if it is done by a person who is not conscious of what they are doing. The act may be described as involuntary, but will not be regarded as such

Related documents:

8 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

8 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More