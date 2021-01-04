- Wealth Tax Commission—a wealth tax for the UK Final Report
- What are the main conclusions of the report and what option looks most feasible?
- If a one-off wealth tax were pursued, what property and assets would it attach to?
- How would rates and thresholds be determined (and by whom) if a wealth tax were introduced?
- What are the main issues with introducing an annual wealth tax?
- What design features for a one-off wealth tax does the report say should be adopted and considered?
- What relevant connection to the UK is considered most appropriate as the basis for a one-off wealth tax?
- UK residents
- Non-residents
- What suggestions are made about taxing trusts?
- What avoidance or behavioural issues would be raised by the implementation of a one-off wealth tax and how could these be tackled?
- Would the elimination of distortions in existing taxes be a possible alternative?
- What payment options are explored?
- What key points about the administration of a wealth tax are made?
- What are the main grounds for support of and objection to a wealth tax?
Article summary
Private Client analysis: Arun Advani, Assistant Professor in Economics at the University of Warwick Economics, Emma Chamberlain, barrister at Pump Court Tax Chambers and Andy Summers: Associate Professor at LSE Law and International Inequalities Institute discuss their publication for the Wealth Tax Commission on a wealth tax for the UK.
