Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate Crime / Keeping up to date / Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Legal News

Watchdog investigating £55m of suspected pension scams

Watchdog investigating £55m of suspected pension scams
Published on: 11 February 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Watchdog investigating £55m of suspected pension scams

Article summary

Law360, London: The Pensions Regulator (TPR) has said it is investigating suspected con-artists who could have duped victims into handing over £55m of their long-term savings, as it vowed to crack down on retirement fraud. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Wounding or causing grievous bodily harm with intent

The offence of causing grievous bodily harm with intentWounding or causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent is triable only in the Crown Court on indictment. Elements of the offence Under the Offences against the Person Act 1861 (OATPA 1861), the prosecution must prove the defendant unlawfully

LEXISNEXIS

Claims for use and occupation, mesne profits, double rent and double value

This Practice Note provides guidance on claims for ‘use and occupation’ or mesne profits, and how and when double rent or double value can be claimed.Claims for use and occupationA claim for use and occupation is possible where there is occupation of land without an express agreement fixing the

LEXISNEXIS

Acting in concert

Produced with input from Rebecca Cousin of Slaughter and May on market practice.This Practice Note summarises the rules and guidance in relation to parties who are, or may be presumed to be, acting in concert for the purposes of The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the Code). In particular the

LEXISNEXIS

Codicils

Codicils may be used for making any alteration in a Will such as to alter the executors or make changes in legacies, whether by addition or deletion but that is by no means their only use. As a general rule, substantial changes are best achieved by means of a new Will and codicils are more

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More