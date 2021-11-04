LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Warranty claim—liability cap, interest, Part 36, permission to appeal and stay of execution (Equitix v Fox and others)

Published on: 04 November 2021
Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The judgment in Equitix v Fox and others dealing with consequential matters provides useful guidance on the effect of liability caps with respect to interest and costs associated with a claim. While the underlying contract in this instance limited liability to £11m ‘in respect of’ a ‘claim under [the] Agreement’, the court held that a claim for interest and costs was not a claim made under the contract itself. Such claims are made pursuant to the court’s jurisdiction to make ancillary orders when determining the underlying claim. Accordingly, interest and the consequences of a successful Part 36 offer where not curtailed by the liability cap. A stay of execution pending appeal was sought but refused. The court reiterated that a stay is the exception rather than the rule. However, it was agreed that any monies should be held on account by the solicitors for the successful party pending the outcome of any appeal. Written by Johnny Shearman, head of Knowledge & Legal Services at Signature Litigation LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

