War (exclusions)—what are they good for? The Merck decision and its interpretation

Article summary

Insurance & Reinsurance analysis: Nathan Penny-Larter, senior associate at Beale & Co, considers the findings of Merck & Co, Inc, et al. v ACE American Insurance Company, et al. No UNN-L-002682-18 (US Superior Court) around the 2017 NotPetya cyber-attack and explores whether the English courts would be likely to find that a ‘hostile or warlike’ cyber-attack would be within the meaning of a policy exclusion. or to read the full analysis.