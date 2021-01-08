Sign-in Help
Home / Local Government / Education / School organisation and regulation

Legal News

Wales—bilingual statutory interpretation (R (Driver) v Rhondda Cynon Taff County Borough Council)

Wales—bilingual statutory interpretation (R (Driver) v Rhondda Cynon Taff County Borough Council)
Published on: 08 January 2021
Updated on: 08 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Wales—bilingual statutory interpretation (R (Driver) v Rhondda Cynon Taff County Borough Council)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Local Government analysis: The Court of Appeal gave guidance to the correct approach when interpreting legislation enacted in both English and Welsh versions. The usual principles of statutory interpretation should apply to both language versions equally. Where the meaning is alleged to differ, it is desirable for the court to have expertise in both languages unless a monolingual court can be confident it can decide the point following argument on the original languages. Expert evidence or translations will be inadequate—the court must engage directly with the language. Substantively, section 50 of the School Standards and Organisation (Wales) Act 2013/Deddf Safonau a Threfniadaeth Ysgolion (Cymru) 2013 (SSO(W)A 2013) requires that only closures of sixth form only schools be approved by the Welsh Ministers, rather than all schools with sixth forms. Further, the local authority had taken account of the need to provide Welsh-language teaching—the weight to give that factor was for the local authority. Written by Adam Heppinstall, barrister, at Henderson Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

A company’s constitution

What is a company's constitution?A company’s 'constitution' is defined under the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) as including:•the company’s articles of association, and•any resolutions and agreements affecting a company’s constitutionThe CA 2006 definition of 'constitution' is not exhaustive and also

LEXISNEXIS

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

LEXISNEXIS

Fiduciary Duties

Who is a fiduciary?There is no comprehensive list of the relationships which give rise to the existence of fiduciary duties under common law. Some relationships are automatically fiduciary, eg those between trustee and beneficiary, solicitor and client, principal and agent, business partner and

LEXISNEXIS

Burden and standard of proof in criminal proceedings

There are two kinds of burden:•the legal burden, and•the evidential burdenThe legal burdenA party has the legal (sometimes called ‘the persuasive’) burden where the onus is on that party to prove a fact or issue in a case to the required standard of proof.The legal burden is generally on the

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More