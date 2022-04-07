LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
VTB Capital collapses in UK as sanctions bite

Published on: 07 April 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: A High Court judge said on 6 April 2022 that administrators can begin carving up VTB Capital if the UK-based investment unit of Russia-owned JSC VTB Bank gets an exemption from US sanctions imposed on the bank over the invasion of Ukraine. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

