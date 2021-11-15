LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Votes on Digital Markets Act and Digital Services Act edge closer

Published on: 15 November 2021
Published by: MLex
MLex: With draft EU legislation to rein in the power of Big Tech edging closer to approval in the European Parliament, the timetable for the final stages of scrutiny is becoming clearer. The Parliament’s internal market committee is set to vote on the Digital Markets Act (DMA) on 22 November 2021 and the Digital Services Act (DSA) in December 2021, with plenary votes expected in December 2021 and January 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

