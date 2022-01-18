Votes at meeting reversed on grounds of material irregularity (Elser v Sands)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The court held that there had been a material irregularity at a meeting of creditors. That decision came after exchange of witness statements, cross-examination, and thorough analysis by the court. The effect of the decision (and the withdrawal by one creditor of its proof) was that by removing the material irregularities from the equation, the Individual Voluntary Arrangement (IVA) would not have been approved. The court held there was no advantage in going through the voting process again, and so the creditors’ decision was reversed. The eventual outcome, therefore, meant that the petitioner succeeded on his application (albeit described as an ‘appeal’ in Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016 (IR 2016), r 15.35). The application for a costs order against the chairman was, however, withdrawn. Written by Samuel Parsons, barrister at Guildhall Chambers. or to read the full analysis.