LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / Personal insolvency / Individual voluntary arrangements

Legal News

Votes at meeting reversed on grounds of material irregularity (Elser v Sands)

Published on: 18 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Votes at meeting reversed on grounds of material irregularity (Elser v Sands)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The court held that there had been a material irregularity at a meeting of creditors. That decision came after exchange of witness statements, cross-examination, and thorough analysis by the court. The effect of the decision (and the withdrawal by one creditor of its proof) was that by removing the material irregularities from the equation, the Individual Voluntary Arrangement (IVA) would not have been approved. The court held there was no advantage in going through the voting process again, and so the creditors’ decision was reversed. The eventual outcome, therefore, meant that the petitioner succeeded on his application (albeit described as an ‘appeal’ in Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016 (IR 2016), r 15.35). The application for a costs order against the chairman was, however, withdrawn. Written by Samuel Parsons, barrister at Guildhall Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable sharesA limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshotTitleUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)Parties168Adopted10 December 1982Entry into Force16 November 1994Full textUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the SeaSubject [Catchwords]International Law of the

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantagesWhat is mediation?Mediation is one of the most recognised and common forms of alternative dispute resolution (ADR).It is a form of assisted ADR in the sense that there is a third-party neutral involved who meets with the parties and seeks to help them in

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedureThe procedure by which a public inquiry is conducted will vary significantly from one inquiry to the next. Even for inquiries established under the Inquiries Act 2005 (IA 2005), the associated inquiry rules are not particularly prescriptive as to how they ought to be

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More
2 Precedents