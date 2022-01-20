LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Private Client / Powers of attorney and advance decisions / Lasting powers of attorney

Legal News

Void transfer of property by an lawyer prompted rectification of register (Chandler (as executor of the estate of Concetta Chandler, deceased) v Lombardi)

Published on: 20 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Void transfer of property by an lawyer prompted rectification of register (Chandler (as executor of the estate of Concetta Chandler, deceased) v Lombardi)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: A property was transferred by B from the sole name of A into the joint names of A and B, B being A’s daughter and Lasting Powers of Attorney (LPA). The issues were whether the transfer was effective and, if not, whether it was void or voidable. Written by Nicola Preston, barrister, No 5 Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committeesIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costsSummary assessment is the procedure whereby costs are assessed by the judge who has heard the case or application (see Practice Note: Summary assessment). This Practice Note considers the use of a statement of costs in summary assessment. Form N260 is a model

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustrationCoronavirus (COVID-19): In addition to the below content on force majeure generally, see also:•Coronavirus (COVID-19) toolkit—Contracts•Coronavirus (COVID-19) and contractual obligations—checklisttogether with the Q&A (in the related content pod on the right hand side) for

Related documents:

1 Practice notes
7 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

7 Q&As
View More
1 Practice notes