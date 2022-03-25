LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / Corporate insolvency processes / Compulsory liquidation

Legal News

Void assignments, breach of directors’ duties and remedies against third party transferees (Re Brothers Produce Ltd (in liquidation))

Published on: 25 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Void assignments, breach of directors’ duties and remedies against third party transferees (Re Brothers Produce Ltd (in liquidation))
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • Factual background
  • Claim against the directors
  • Claim against NewCo
  • Alternative claim for restitution
  • What did the court decide?
  • Claim against the directors
  • Claim against ET and NewCo
    • More...

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This case concerned the sale of the goodwill of Brothers Produce Ltd (the Company) at an undervalue following the commencement of a winding up. The High Court provided a helpful summary of the remedies that may be open to liquidators following a void transfer of business assets under section 127 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986). The court concluded that the sale was a breach of the directors’ duties to act in the best interest of the company and for a proper purpose. It held that the directors were liable under IA 1986, s 212 to repay the loss arising to the company—the shortfall in the value of the goodwill. The court held that the liquidators would also have a separate claim in either restitution or knowing receipt for the gain enjoyed by the transferees of the goodwill. The case is a helpful reminder of the different heads of claim that may arise in connection with a void transfer under IA 1986, s 127. Written by Joanne Gillies, partner at Pinsent Masons LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contractsThis Practice Note explains what liquidated and ascertained damages (LADs/LDs) are and their purpose in a building contract. It considers the difference between liquidated damages and general (or unliquidated) damages and looks at the enforceability of

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerationsA claim for negligent misrepresentation may often be brought alongside or in the alternative to a claim for negligent misstatement. It is therefore useful to understand the key practical considerations in respect

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantagesWhat is mediation?Mediation is one of the most recognised and common forms of alternative dispute resolution (ADR).It is a form of assisted ADR in the sense that there is a third-party neutral involved who meets with the parties and seeks to help them in

Working with counsel

Working with counsel

Working with counselInstructing counsel to advocate on a client’s behalf should be a matter of careful thought and preparation. The role of counsel is to provide independent objective advice and to deploy the skill of advocacy on behalf of the client. Although they are part of a team, they also

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

3 Q&As
View More
1 Precedents
4 Practice notes
View More