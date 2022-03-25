Void assignments, breach of directors’ duties and remedies against third party transferees (Re Brothers Produce Ltd (in liquidation))

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This case concerned the sale of the goodwill of Brothers Produce Ltd (the Company) at an undervalue following the commencement of a winding up. The High Court provided a helpful summary of the remedies that may be open to liquidators following a void transfer of business assets under section 127 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986). The court concluded that the sale was a breach of the directors’ duties to act in the best interest of the company and for a proper purpose. It held that the directors were liable under IA 1986, s 212 to repay the loss arising to the company—the shortfall in the value of the goodwill. The court held that the liquidators would also have a separate claim in either restitution or knowing receipt for the gain enjoyed by the transferees of the goodwill. The case is a helpful reminder of the different heads of claim that may arise in connection with a void transfer under IA 1986, s 127. Written by Joanne Gillies, partner at Pinsent Masons LLP. or to read the full analysis.