Visa and Mastercard on notice for UK backlash as businesses back state digital currency

Published on: 22 October 2021
Published by: MLex
MLex: British retailers are throwing their support behind the idea of central bank digital currencies (CBDC), as they see an opportunity to bring an end to decades of card payment fees that they see as unfairly high. They hope a CBDC can provide an alternative to Visa and Mastercard and put pressure on the US card giants to bring down costs. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

