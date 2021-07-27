menu-search
Visa and Mastercard lose application to appeal swipe fee defence

Published on: 27 July 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: The Competitions Appeal Tribunal (CAT) has refused to grant Visa and Mastercard permission to appeal decisions that prospective damages resulting from a Supreme Court decision should be limited because retailers would have faced higher costs regardless of whether they had breached competition rules. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

