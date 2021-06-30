menu-search
Visa and Mastercard can charge ahead with swipe fee defence

Published on: 30 June 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: A tribunal has ruled Visa and Mastercard can seek to reduce prospective damages resulting from a Supreme Court judgment holding they set fees at unlawful levels, with the credit card giants arguing consumers may have used more expensive payment methods without the conduct. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

