Visa loses application to refer UK interchange fee claims to ECJ

Law360, London: A UK tribunal refused on 1 December 2020 to refer more than a dozen swipe fee claims brought against Visa to the EU, after the merchants seeking damages argued that Visa’s application to move the claims was an abuse of process.
