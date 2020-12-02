Sign-in Help
Visa loses application to refer UK interchange fee claims to ECJ
Published on: 02 December 2020
Updated on: 23 December 2020
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: A UK tribunal refused on 1 December 2020 to refer more than a dozen swipe fee claims brought against Visa to the EU, after the merchants seeking damages argued that Visa’s application to move the claims was an abuse of process. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

