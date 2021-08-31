Visa and LCH’s UK-based systems removed from EU database after Brexit

MLex: UK-based systems run by Visa and the London Stock Exchange’s clearinghouse LCH have been removed from an EU database of authorised payment and securities settlement systems following Brexit. A list published by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 26 August 2021 under EU settlement-finality laws removes six payment and settlement networks that had been granted temporary designation in Ireland under emergency post-Brexit laws.
