Visa and LCH’s UK-based systems removed from EU database after Brexit

Published on: 31 August 2021
Published by: MLex
Article summary

MLex: UK-based systems run by Visa and the London Stock Exchange’s clearinghouse LCH have been removed from an EU database of authorised payment and securities settlement systems following Brexit. A list published by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 26 August 2021 under EU settlement-finality laws removes six payment and settlement networks that had been granted temporary designation in Ireland under emergency post-Brexit laws. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

