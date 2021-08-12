menu-search
Legal News

Virus, regulatory initiatives spark US$24.5bn UK fintech boom

Published on: 12 August 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: British companies have invested US$24.5bn during the first half of 2021 in financial technology, boosted by the UK’s regulatory environment and the need to provide digital services during the pandemic, KPMG said on 11 August 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

