Legal News

Views on HMRC’s proposals to simplify VAT land exemption rules

Published on: 01 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Views on HMRC’s proposals to simplify VAT land exemption rules
  • Original news
  • What is the background to this call for evidence?
  • Is this an area you think is in need of reform?
  • Which possible reforms is the government considering?
  • Would you like to see the government proceed with any of these proposals?
  • Are any of the options likely to be particularly unpopular?

Article summary

Tax analysis: Chris Nyland, partner at Gowling WLG, considers the HMRC’s consultation on simplifying VAT land exemptions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

