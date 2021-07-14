menu-search
Victim status under the Human Rights Act 1998 (R (Reprieve and others) v Prime Minister)
Published on: 14 July 2021
  Victim status under the Human Rights Act 1998 (R (Reprieve and others) v Prime Minister)
  What are the practical implications of this case?
  What was the background?
  What did the court decide?
  Case details

Article summary

Public Law analysis: Reprieve, a legal action non-governmental organisation, and two MPs judicially reviewed the Prime Minister’s decision not to hold a public inquiry into the alleged complicity of British state agents in the unlawful rendition, detention, and mistreatment of individuals by other states in the years following the attack on New York in September 2001. The Court of Appeal held that the claimants were not victims within the meaning of the Human Rights Act 1998 (HRA 1998) and that Article 6(1) of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) therefore did not apply to the claim. It further decided that the claimants were not entitled to disclosure in accordance with the standard set in SSHD v AF (No 3). Written by Jonathan Lewis, barrister at Henderson Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

