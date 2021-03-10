Sign-in Help
Venezuelan oil giant can’t appeal $US 86m bank debt ruling

Published on: 10 March 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Petróleos de Venezuela SA’s (PDVSA) challenge to an order requiring it to pay $US 86m to a Puerto Rican bank is ‘futile’, given that the lender has been granted an exemption from the US sanctions that the Venezuelan state-run oil company relies on, a London appeals court ruled 8 March 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

