Corporate Crime / Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls / Sanctions and export controls

Legal News

Venezuela permitted to challenge sanctions in EU courts
Published on: 23 June 2021
Published by: Law360
The Court of Justice ruled on 22 June 2021 that Venezuela has legal standing to challenge financial sanctions imposed on it by the EU, saying that the detrimental effect the restrictions have on the country's economy give it a right to judicial review.

