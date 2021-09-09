Vehicle data creates business opportunity, but issues of ownership and regulation emerge too, automotive data experts say

MLex: Automotive data experts have stated, during the ‘Future Mobility Detroit virtual conference’, that as vehicles evolve into ever-more powerful generators of data, there is tremendous opportunity to make money from the bytes they collect. However they also warned that there are issues that need to be considered, such as data ownership, the types of partnerships that will be formed between the key players and how such data will be regulated in different jurisdictions.
