VAT treatment of company vehicles (QM v Finanzamt Saarbrücken)

Published on: 28 January 2021
Updated on: 28 January 2021
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
Tax analysis: The Court of Justice held that the provision of a company vehicle for consideration to an employee constituted a supply of a means of transport, taxable in the Member State where the employee is located. Conversely, where the company vehicle is not provided for consideration and no input tax had been recovered on the vehicle, no VAT was due. According to the court, there was no consideration and the deemed supply provisions did not apply. Had the deemed supply provisions applied this would not have been sufficient to constitute the hiring of a means of transport. The lack of explicit consideration meant there was no 'rent'. The court utilised its case law on the letting of immovable property to come to this conclusion. Written by Bryn Reynolds, tax principal at Simmons & Simmons LLP.

