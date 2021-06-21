menu-search
VAT recovery not restricted by receipt of income under renewable heat incentive scheme (Newell v HMRC)

Published on: 21 June 2021
Tax analysis: In Newell v HMRC the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) upheld a taxpayer's appeal against HMRC's decision to restrict his VAT recovery due to the receipt of outside the scope income in the form of payments under the renewable heat incentive (RHI) scheme for Northern Ireland.

