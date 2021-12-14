LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Tax / VAT / VAT basic principles

Legal News

VAT and employment tax developments for Uber (United Trade Action Group & Uber v TfL)

Published on: 14 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • VAT and employment tax developments for Uber (United Trade Action Group & Uber v TfL)
  • Background to the case
  • What did the High Court decide?
  • What are the implications for the wider gig economy?

Article summary

Tax analysis: On 6 December 2021, the High Court handed down its judgment in United Trade Action Group Ltd & Uber London v Transport for London [2021] EWHC 3290 (Admin). Leigh Sayliss, partner and head of Business & Property Taxes, and Alexandra Mizzi, legal director in the employment group, both at Howard Kennedy LLP, discuss the tax implications of the decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocolWhen considering whether and how to bring a claim for judicial review, the first step is to consider whether judicial review is be an appropriate means of addressing the issues raised by the case at hand. For further guidance, see Practice Note:

Fixtures and fittings

Fixtures and fittings

When transferring an interest in land, any fixtures form part of the land and are transferred with it, unless there is express provision to the contrary. Fittings (also known as chattels) do not form part of the land and will not be included unless it has been expressly agreed otherwise. Difficulty

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Tenant's request for a new business tenancyThese drafting notes are for use when completing a tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954. They are intended to be used when completing the prescribed form under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, Part 2 (Notices)

Deed of surrender

Deed of surrender

DateD [date]Parties1[name of Landlord] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office is at] [address] (Landlord)2[name of Tenant] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More