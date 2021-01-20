Varying service charge apportionment and retaining jurisdiction (Aviva v Williams)

Article summary

Property analysis: This case concerned the question of whether the Upper Tribunal (UT) had incorrectly applied section 27A(6) of the Landlord and Tenant Act 1985 (LTA 1985) to a clause in the lease, which entitled the landlord to vary the initial fixed service charge percentages payable by residential leaseholders. The Court of Appeal held that LTA 1985, s 27A(6) was concerned with no more than removing the landlord’s role (or that of another third party) from the decision-making process in relation to the reapportionment, which was transferred from the landlord to the tribunal. The court further held that when the lease provides for variation of the service charge proportions, both landlords and leaseholders are entitled to invite the tribunal to carry out the reapportionment. Written by Brooke Lyne, barrister, at Landmark Chambers. or to read the full analysis.