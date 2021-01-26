Varying a disclosure order—who is in ‘control’ for the purpose of disclosure under the disclosure pilot? (Pipia v BGEO Group)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: On an application to vary an extended disclosure order made under the disclosure pilot scheme, the court was asked whether disclosure should be given in respect of—(a) material held on the mobile phones of two of the defendant’s key witnesses, and (b) emails held by the defendant. Even though those individuals were not parties to the proceedings, and the phones were private property, the defendant had a contractual relationship with one of the witnesses under which it had the right to access information on the phone. The court held that disclosure could be ordered viz—that phone as the information was in the defendant’s control, but that was not the case for the second witness. The argument in respect of the emails failed as the claimant could not demonstrate that there had been any specific failing in the disclosure already carried out by the defendant. Written by Christopher Snell, barrister at New Square Chambers. or to read the full analysis.