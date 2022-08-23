LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Various Part 6 exemptions and relief from the Community Infrastructure Levy unavailable for development consented retrospectively (Gardiner v Hertsmere)

Published on: 23 August 2022
Planning analysis: The case concerned the interpretation of regulations 54A and 54B of the Community Infrastructure Levy Regulations 2010 (‘CIL Regulations’), and the specific question of whether the self-build housing exemption from liability to pay the community infrastructure levy (CIL) is available in circumstances where planning permission is granted retrospectively under section 73A of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 (TCPA 1990). The Court of Appeal held that the correct interpretation of CIL regulations, regs 54A–54B is such that TCPA 1990, s 73A development cannot benefit from the self-build housing exemption. The same bar to relief would also arise where development that would otherwise benefit from social housing or charitable relief had not obtained planning permission prospectively. Written by Flora Curtis, barrister at Francis Taylor Building. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

