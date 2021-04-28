Sign-in Help
Variation of costs budget available where the budget has been limited to court fees (Pasricha v Pasricha)

Published on: 28 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Jurisdiction to depart from a court fee only budget
  • Discretion to award costs
  • Conclusion and costs of the appeal
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The appellant sought their costs in relation to an adjourned trial. The judge at first instance indicated that he did not have jurisdiction to make such an order since the appellant’s recovery of costs was limited to court fees having failed to file a budget on time. On appeal, the court concluded that the judge did in fact have discretion to make such an order having regard to CPR 3.14 and CPR 3.18. However, the adjournment was not the fault of either party and therefore no order as to costs was in fact the correct outcome. Written by Nicholas Lee, costs lawyer and mediator, at Paragon Costs Solutions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

