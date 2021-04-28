Variation of costs budget available where the budget has been limited to court fees (Pasricha v Pasricha)

Article summary

The appellant sought their costs in relation to an adjourned trial. The judge at first instance indicated that he did not have jurisdiction to make such an order since the appellant's recovery of costs was limited to court fees having failed to file a budget on time. On appeal, the court concluded that the judge did in fact have discretion to make such an order having regard to CPR 3.14 and CPR 3.18. However, the adjournment was not the fault of either party and therefore no order as to costs was in fact the correct outcome. Written by Nicholas Lee, costs lawyer and mediator, at Paragon Costs Solutions.