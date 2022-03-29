LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Personal injury trusts

Variable periodical payment order, personal injury trust, vulnerable claimant, capacity (Martin v Salford Royal NHSFT)

Published on: 29 March 2022
  Variable periodical payment order, personal injury trust, vulnerable claimant, capacity (Martin v Salford Royal NHSFT)
PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: An application for a variable periodical payment order pursuant to the Damages (Variation of Periodical Payments) Order 2005 (the 2005 Order) was made by the defendant. The court was satisfied that there was a chance that the claimant could deteriorate to the point of being institutionalised, meaning a significant reduction in her care needs. Despite the claimant’s wish for certainty in respect of the future level of payments, the court made a variable periodical payment order. Separately, the court considered whether the claimant who has capacity but is vulnerable to potential exploitation is entitled to an award in respect of the cost of a personal injury trust (PIT). The court rejected the submission that its protective jurisdiction extended to such a claimant. In any event, as a bare trust, a PIT did not safeguard against a vulnerability to exploitation of the claimant who has capacity. Damages in respect of the cost of a PIT were not recoverable. Written by Nadia Whittaker, barrister at Crown Office Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

