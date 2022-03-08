Valuation of a gift of shares to charity requires exhaustive consideration (Dwan v Revenue & Customs Commissioners)

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) determined the value, for the purposes of a deduction for income tax purposes, of shares gifted to charity that were listed or dealt in but not quoted on a recognised stock exchange at the time of the gifts, so that it was necessary to ascertain the price which the shares might reasonably be expected to fetch on a sale in the open market. The FTT held that the determination required an exhaustive inquiry consistent with a person ‘…who has informed himself as to all relevant facts such as the history of the business, its present position and its future prospects’. The decision means that those advising potential donors of unquoted shares to charity who seek to claim income tax relief must prepare them for a complicated and costly inquiry into the market value of the shares. Written by Joshua Winfield, barrister at Radcliffe Chambers. or to read the full analysis.