LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Private Client / Charity and philanthropy / Charities—tax

Legal News

Valuation of a gift of shares to charity requires exhaustive consideration (Dwan v Revenue & Customs Commissioners)

Published on: 08 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Valuation of a gift of shares to charity requires exhaustive consideration (Dwan v Revenue & Customs Commissioners)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) determined the value, for the purposes of a deduction for income tax purposes, of shares gifted to charity that were listed or dealt in but not quoted on a recognised stock exchange at the time of the gifts, so that it was necessary to ascertain the price which the shares might reasonably be expected to fetch on a sale in the open market. The FTT held that the determination required an exhaustive inquiry consistent with a person ‘…who has informed himself as to all relevant facts such as the history of the business, its present position and its future prospects’. The decision means that those advising potential donors of unquoted shares to charity who seek to claim income tax relief must prepare them for a complicated and costly inquiry into the market value of the shares. Written by Joshua Winfield, barrister at Radcliffe Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firmsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the SRA Codes of Conduct, contained in the SRA Standards and Regulations, in force from 25 November 2019. The SRA Standards and Regulations include two Codes of Conduct—a Code forSolicitors, RELs and RFLs and a Code

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]ARCHIVED: This Practice Note has been archived and is not maintained.This Practice Note has been produced in partnership with Guy Pendell, Liz Williams and Kushal Gandhi of CMS.This Practice Note covers the situation where the UK

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claimNegligence—what are the key ingredients to establish a claim in negligence?For liability in negligence to be founded, four key ingredients must be present:•duty of care•breach of that duty•damage (which is caused by the breach)•foreseeability of

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedureThe procedure by which a public inquiry is conducted will vary significantly from one inquiry to the next. Even for inquiries established under the Inquiries Act 2005 (IA 2005), the associated inquiry rules are not particularly prescriptive as to how they ought to be

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

3 Q&As
View More
5 Practice notes
View More