Home / Property Disputes / Business tenancies / LTA 1954 procedure

Legal News

Valuation in business tenancy renewals—don't assume a rent-free period

Published on: 09 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Valuation in business tenancy renewals—don't assume a rent-free period
  • The decision in HPUT vs Boots UK Ltd provides landlords and valuers with a reference point
  • The impact of the pandemic
  • No assumption of a rent-free period
  • Osborne Clarke comment

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: Simon McIlroy (Senior Associate), Leona Briggs (Partner), and Jennie Graham (Senior Knowledge Lawyer) at Osborne Clarke LLP discuss the decision in the case of HPUT vs Boots UK Ltd, in which the County Court decided that, on the basis of the reality that the tenant was already in the premises holding over, there should not be an assumption of a rent-free fitting out period in calculating the renewal lease rent as it would be contrary to the known facts. While this is a non-binding judgment and each case will turn on its facts, it is an interesting decision which potentially reverses a trend of previous County Court cases which did factor in an assumption of a rent free period. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

