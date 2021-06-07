menu-search
Legal News

Validity of an information notice (Avonside Roofing Ltd v HMRC)

Published on: 07 June 2021
Tax analysis: In Avonside Roofing Ltd v HMRC the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) allowed the taxpayer’s appeal against an information notice. The FTT held that the information or documents requested in the notice was not ‘reasonably required’ for the purpose of checking if the inaccuracy in the PAYE return was due to the taxpayer’s failure to take reasonable care. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

