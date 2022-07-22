LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Arbitration / International arbitration / Ethics and regulation

Validity of an arbitration agreement in sport (Claudia Pechstein v International Skating Union)

Published on: 22 July 2022
Arbitration analysis: The German Federal Constitutional Court declared an arbitration agreement between a professional athlete and a monopolistic sport organisation, in which any arising dispute on disciplinary sanctions is referred solely to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), thus excluding the state court system, null and void. This decision was based on the denial of an oral hearing in public as requested by the athlete before CAS. The German Federal Constitutional Court pointed to the existing structural imbalance of negotiating power of the parties. Weighing the constitutional right to have access to justice against the principle of freedom of contract and the autonomy of sport associations, the court found that the right to have an oral hearing prevails. It thus followed a former decision by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) that the athlete’s procedural rights arising from Article 6 ECHR had been infringed by denying her an oral hearing in public. Written by Sylvia Schenk, consultant at and Dr Alessandro Covi, senior associate both at Herbert Smith Freehills LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

