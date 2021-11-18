LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Validity and essentiality in respect of standard essential-patents (Optis Cellular Technology LLC v Apple Retail UK Ltd)

Published on: 18 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Construction
  • Validity
  • Essentiality
  • Case details

Article summary

IP analysis: This Court of Appeal judgment confirms the correct approach for determining issues of construction, validity and essentiality in cases concerning patents generally but in particular standard-essential patents (SEPs). The Court of Appeal unanimously upheld the first instance court’s decision on the issues of construction and validity, but allowed Apple’s appeal on the issue of essentiality. In particular, the court found that the evidence did not prove either way whether the patent was essential to the relevant standard. Written by Nicole Bollard, barrister at 3PB. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

