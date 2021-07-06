Validation orders in bankruptcy proceedings (State Bank of India and others v Mallya)

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: Several Indian banks petitioned for the bankruptcy of Dr Mallya. Following presentation of the petition, properties owned by Dr Mallya had been sold and the net proceeds paid into the English court. Dr Mallya then applied for validation orders in respect of those funds to meet his living expenses, the costs of the bankruptcy proceedings in England and the costs of related litigation in India. The latter order was refused. The case confirms that the court will consider whether validation orders will benefit the creditors as a whole. It also underscores the need for applications to adduce detailed evidence to persuade the court that a validation order is justified. Written by Karl Anderson, barrister at 4 Stone Buildings.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Summary assessment—statement of costsSummary assessment is the procedure whereby costs are assessed by the judge who has heard the case or application (see Practice Note: Summary assessment). This Practice Note considers the use of a statement of costs in summary assessment. Form N260 is a model
Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claimNegligence—what are the key ingredients to establish a claim in negligence?For liability in negligence to be founded, four key ingredients must be present:•duty of care•breach of that duty•damage (which is caused by the breach)•foreseeability of
Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisancePrivate nuisance—what situations can give rise to a claim?Private nuisance normally involves interference with the claimant’s enjoyment of their land, usually by noise or smell or by the causing of actual physical damage to their property. In
EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)This Practice Note provides an overview of the Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury (Employers’ Liability and Public Liability) Claims from 31 July 2013 (the EL/PL protocol) in particular Stage 1 of the process. For guidance on Stage
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.