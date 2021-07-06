menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / Personal insolvency / Bankruptcy

Legal News

Validation orders in bankruptcy proceedings (State Bank of India and others v Mallya)

Validation orders in bankruptcy proceedings (State Bank of India and others v Mallya)
Published on: 06 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Validation orders in bankruptcy proceedings (State Bank of India and others v Mallya)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: Several Indian banks petitioned for the bankruptcy of Dr Mallya. Following presentation of the petition, properties owned by Dr Mallya had been sold and the net proceeds paid into the English court. Dr Mallya then applied for validation orders in respect of those funds to meet his living expenses, the costs of the bankruptcy proceedings in England and the costs of related litigation in India. The latter order was refused. The case confirms that the court will consider whether validation orders will benefit the creditors as a whole. It also underscores the need for applications to adduce detailed evidence to persuade the court that a validation order is justified. Written by Karl Anderson, barrister at 4 Stone Buildings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costsSummary assessment is the procedure whereby costs are assessed by the judge who has heard the case or application (see Practice Note: Summary assessment). This Practice Note considers the use of a statement of costs in summary assessment. Form N260 is a model

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claimNegligence—what are the key ingredients to establish a claim in negligence?For liability in negligence to be founded, four key ingredients must be present:•duty of care•breach of that duty•damage (which is caused by the breach)•foreseeability of

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisancePrivate nuisance—what situations can give rise to a claim?Private nuisance normally involves interference with the claimant’s enjoyment of their land, usually by noise or smell or by the causing of actual physical damage to their property. In

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)This Practice Note provides an overview of the Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury (Employers’ Liability and Public Liability) Claims from 31 July 2013 (the EL/PL protocol) in particular Stage 1 of the process. For guidance on Stage

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More