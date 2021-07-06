Validation orders in bankruptcy proceedings (State Bank of India and others v Mallya)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: Several Indian banks petitioned for the bankruptcy of Dr Mallya. Following presentation of the petition, properties owned by Dr Mallya had been sold and the net proceeds paid into the English court. Dr Mallya then applied for validation orders in respect of those funds to meet his living expenses, the costs of the bankruptcy proceedings in England and the costs of related litigation in India. The latter order was refused. The case confirms that the court will consider whether validation orders will benefit the creditors as a whole. It also underscores the need for applications to adduce detailed evidence to persuade the court that a validation order is justified. Written by Karl Anderson, barrister at 4 Stone Buildings. or to read the full analysis.